EU wheat slips to 7-week low as Black Sea supplies weigh

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat fell sharply on Tuesday to touch a seven-week low, curbed by Russian competition in international tenders as well as expectations that an export corridor from Ukraine will be maintained, traders said.

December milling wheat BL2Z2 on Paris-based Euronext settled down 1.8% at 330.00 euros ($332.87) a tonne, after touching its lowest since Sept. 20 at 328.75 euros.

Algerian grains agency OAIC bought about 400,000 tonnes of wheat, with prices suggesting a large part of the volume will be sourced from Russia, traders said in early assessments.

That followed a tender on Monday by Egypt, in which Russian wheat was offered at the lowest prices before Egyptian buying agency GASC cancelled the tender.

"Russian wheat is looking the cheapest large-volume seller in the world export markets currently," one German trader said. "Russia has a big crop to dispose of and is likely to remain an aggressive seller in coming months, which could cost the EU export business."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for the United Nations-backed shipping corridor to be prolonged, while his deputy infrastructure minister said the country was seeking a one-year renewal with the addition of Mykolaiv port.

Weakness in Chicago futures Wv1 also weighed on Euronext as grain markets looked ahead to world supply and demand forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday. GRA/

In Germany, sellers of standard 12% protein wheat for November delivery in Hamburg were seeking a premium of about 10 euros over the Euronext December contract BL2Z2 against 11 euros over on Monday.

Weekly European Union data showed the EU had exported 12.52 million tonnes of soft wheat so far in the 2022/23 season, up 5% from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9914 euros)

