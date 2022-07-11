EU wheat slips after rally; maize climbs on heatwave fears

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat turned lower on Monday after a near three-week high as Chicago futures retreated and traders awaited U.S. government crop forecasts.

Maize on Euronext stayed in positive territory as a heatwave expected in southern France this week raised concerns about damage to pollinating maize crops.

September wheat BL2U2 on Paris-based Euronext settled down 1.3% at 352.50 euros ($354.76) a tonne, after earlier rising to its highest since June 22 at 371.25 euros.

Euronext wheat like other grain futures has rebounded sharply from multi-month lows struck last week, with brisk export demand helping counter supply pressure from harvesting and recession fears among investors. GRA/EU

Paris prices came under pressure as Chicago wheat Wv1 fell in U.S. trading, with participants partly adjusting ahead of monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts on Tuesday. GRA/

However, a 20-year low for the euro against the dollar underpinned Euronext by reinforcing early-season export prospects for European wheat. FRX/

Morocco continued to dominate wheat loadings at French ports, data compiled by Refinitiv showed. GRAIN/SHP/FR

In barley, three vessels were scheduled to load for China, the first of the 2022/23 season that started this month.

In Germany, traders remained optimistic about exports despite expectations that dry weather may curb harvest volumes.

“I think there is still export demand for German and other EU wheat which still needs to be met for October-December shipment,” one German trader said.

Sluggish Russian exports, attributed to logistics and difficulties in applying a modified export tax, were also favouring EU sales, traders said.

However, the start of the Eid holiday in Muslim countries is likely to limit tender activity this week, traders added.

Sellers of standard 12% protein wheat for September delivery in Hamburg were offering around 21 euros a tonne over the Euronext December contract BL2Z2 against 18 euros last week.

In maize, new-crop November EMAX2 on Euronext settled up 2.1% at 313.25 euros a tonne, after earlier jumping to 320.25 euros.

Intense heat is forecast to spread from Spain to part of France this week, including the key southwestern French maize belt where the absence of rain is expected to add to crop stress.

"Flowering maize is going to be hurt by the heatwave," a French trader said. "Non-irrigated crops are really going to suffer."

($1 = 0.9936 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

