EU wheat rises in light trade with U.S. markets closed

PARIS/HAMBURG, July 4 (Reuters) - European wheat prices climbed on Tuesday in light trade, with U.S. markets closed for Independence Day, supported by renewed speculation the Black Sea grain corridor won't be extended.

Front-month September milling wheat BL2U3 on Paris-based Euronext settled at 228.00 euros a tonne, up 1.75 euros.

"Markets are still in something of a state of shock about Friday’s forecast of larger U.S. corn plantings by the USDA,” one German trader said. "With Chicago closed for a holiday today, the next focus will be on U.S. weather."

Cheap offers of Russian and Romanian wheat depressed export prospects for western EU wheat, even with uncertainty about Ukrainian sales.

"I think it’s generally expected that the Ukrainian safe shipping channel will not be extended unless Russia gets new concessions on sanctions and concessions seem to be on the way,” the trader said.

Demand was picking up after the Eid holidays in the Middle East and North Africa and a new soft wheat tender from Tunisia will be welcome to provide a snapshot of actual market prices.

Germany's 2023 winter wheat harvest will fall some 7% on the year to an estimated 20.59 million metric tons after crops suffered from hot, dry weather, the association of German farmers DBV said on Tuesday.

"The forecast from the farmers’ association shows that the rain in the past fortnight was too late to prevent harvest losses,” another German trader said.

"This is disappointing but not a disaster. This would mean a reduced German wheat export surplus but with Russian and Romanian wheat looking so cheap Germany is not expected to sell much in export markets anyway in coming months.

Prices at 1640 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

Paris wheat BL2c1

228.25

2.00

0.88

Paris maize EMAc1

225.75

1.25

0.56

Paris rapeseed COMc1

451.25

-8.75

-1.90

CBOT wheat Wv1

640.00

-1.75

-0.27

CBOT corn Cv1

493.25

-0.25

-0.05

CBOT soy Sv1

1353.25

-0.50

-0.04

WTI crude oil CLc1

71.10

1.31

1.88

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.00

-0.19

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

