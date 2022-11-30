EU wheat recovers from 3-month low with exports in focus

Updates with close

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat rose on Wednesday in step with Chicago to recover from a three-month low, as traders assessed competition from Black Sea supplies and awaited the outcome of an Algerian tender.

March milling wheat BL2H3 settled 1% higher at 316 euros a tonne.

On Tuesday, it had touched its lowest since Aug. 22 at 311.75 euros ($321.45).

Over November, the contract showed a 10% fall.

A record Russian harvest and the continuation of a grain export channel from Ukraine have tempered worries about war disruption to Black Sea shipments and increased competition for western European wheat.

Traders are watching to see if Algeria, usually the biggest export market for European Union wheat, draws offers of Russian wheat in its tender being held on Wednesday.

Black Sea origins were expected to claim most of the volume in tenders by Pakistan and Turkey.

"It looks like markets will have to get used to cheap Russian and Ukrainian export prices in coming months," one German trader said.

The anticipated Black Sea sales have shifted attention away from a flurry of demand for EU wheat in the previous two weeks, including large sales of French wheat to China.

Financial investors last week reduced their net long position in Euronext wheat and expanded their net short position in rapeseed, data published by Euronext showed.

February rapeseed COMG3 settled 2.3% higher at 599.75 euros a tonne, spurred by a rally in crude oil. O/R

($1 = 0.9698 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shailesh Kuber)

