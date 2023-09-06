EU wheat rebounds with eyes on Australian, Russian exports

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - European wheat rose from seven-week lows on Wednesday, supported by harvest downgrades in the southern hemisphere and reports about potential harvest disruptions in Russia.

Benchmark December milling wheat BL2Z3 on Paris-based Euronext, closed 1.7% higher at 237.50 euros ($254.55) a metric ton.

Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday that fuel shortages threaten to disrupt autumn harvesting and sowing and urged a suspension of petroleum product exports, Interfax news agency reported.

Russian consultancy Sovecon on Tuesday had forecast 48.6 million tons of Russian wheat exports this season, creating a bearish mood as it indicated that Russia could dominate world markets for the rest of this season, traders said.

"The main market mover, both ways, is Russia. Cheap Russian prices pushed European prices in their wake. Any sign that the export rhythm could slow is supportive," a French trader said.

Also on the supply side, Australia's weather bureau said on Wednesday that areas of severe rainfall deficiency had expanded and soil moisture was below average across large parts of the country, threatening crops in one of the world's largest agricultural exporters.

"The global supply and demand balance is looking tighter as we see more downgrades of harvest prospects especially in the southern hemisphere, with bad news from Australia today,” one German trader said.

Traders stressed that bearish factors remained, however.

"The market is no longer expecting a quick renewal of Ukraine’s safe sea export channel, but Ukrainian flows via the EU are large despite Russian attacks on grain terminals,” one trader said.

Low export prices, substantially because of Russian competition, and high German internal market prices were making German export sales difficult.

"Germany’s poor quality harvest after rain this summer means that flour mills are offering more for milling quality wheat, so sales offers from farmers are too high for export markets.”

Prices at 1630 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

Paris wheat BL2Z3

237.50

4.00

1.71

Paris maize EMAc1

214.00

2.00

0.94

Paris rapeseed COMc1

459.50

3.75

0.82

CBOT wheat Wv1

611.25

12.00

2.00

CBOT corn Cv1

485.50

-0.50

-0.10

CBOT soy Sv1

1375.50

10.50

0.77

WTI crude oil CLc1

87.16

0.47

0.54

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.07

0.00

-0.04

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

($1 = 0.9330 euros)

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

