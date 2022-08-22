EU wheat, rapeseed rally as euro slides

PARIS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat and rapeseed futures rose sharply on Monday, spurred by a drop in the euro to below parity against the dollar and renewed doubts over supplies from the Black Sea region.

December wheat BL2Z2 on Paris-based Euronext settled up 2.2% at 316.75 euros ($314.44) a tonne, as it continued to recover from Thursday's near six-month low of 301.25 euros.

The euro's slide, fanned by worries over gas supplies in Europe and broad strength in the dollar amid recession fears, made Euronext futures more attractive in international markets. FRX/

"The euro is getting hammered and also a lack of bids for Russian wheat suggests Europe may be in the running for more business," a futures dealer said.

Euronext was pressured last week by perceived competition from the Black Sea region, with a steady flow of shipments from Ukraine under a wartime safe-passage deal and falling prices of both Ukrainian and Russian supplies. GRA/EU

However, Russian exports remain below their usual pace, raising concerns about storage space for an expected record harvest, according to analysts.

In Ukraine, financial difficulties caused by Russia's invasion could lead a third of farmers to refrain from planting for next year, a farming organisation said on Monday.

In France, traders have also reported renewed interest from Chinese buyers for lower-protein wheat from the French new crop.

European Union soft wheat exports have reached 3.75 million tonnes, down from 4.01 million a year ago, although the EU's executive warned the weekly data may be incomplete.

The EU's crop monitor raised slightly its estimate of the bloc's 2022 soft wheat harvest yield, but lowered again its forecast for drought-affected maize and sunflower crops.

In rapeseed, November futures COMX2 on Euronext settled up 3.5% at 622.75 euros a tonne, also moving away from multi-month lows touched last week.

The market was partly supported by gains for Chicago soybeans. GRA/

($1 = 1.0074 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Susan Fenton)

