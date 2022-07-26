EU wheat rallies on strong demand as Ukraine export prospects sag

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - European wheat prices soared over 4% on Tuesday on strong short-term demand and doubts that grain exports from the Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea would resume soon after Russia bombed the port of Odesa with little progress since, traders said.

Benchmark December wheat BL2Z2 on Paris-based Euronext milling wheat futures were up 4.1% by 1604 GMT at 327.75 euros ($331.58) a tonne.

"We are still waiting for more details about Ukraine's shipping corridor and frankly I will believe it when I see it," one German trader said.

Many operators would be reluctant to go in the Black Sea without reassurance that it is safe, traders said.

In the meantime a lot of short-term wheat demand was turning to Europe, notably France.

After hefty sales to China last week, traders were reported on Tuesday to have bought up to seven shipments of French wheat aimed for Pakistan as part of a 300,000 tonne tender last week for shipment in August.

It came in addition to the over 900,000 tonnes of French wheat already exported outside the EU since the start of the 2022/23 season on July 1, including 526,200 tonnes to Morocco and 144,500 tonnes to Algeria, according to Refinitiv data. FRWHEAT/PORTS.

That compared to a total of 1.40 million tonnes of soft wheat exported out of the EU by July 24, according to official data on Tuesday.

Another 120,000 tonnes of French wheat for Algeria and 35,000 tonnes for Ivory Coast were loading or due to be loaded by Thursday. GRAIN/SHP/FR

This would bring French wheat exports well over 1 million tonnes this month.

French consultancy Agritel said on Tuesday it expects France's soft wheat exports outside the EU to rise 12.4% this season to 10.95 million tonnes despite a fall of 5.6% in the harvest.

German traders also remained optimistic about further export sales despite the agreement to set up a safe sea shipping corridor for Ukraine's shipments.

"With Black Sea disruption continuing, I would say as an educated guess that about 2 million tonnes of German new crop wheat have been sold in advance of the harvest. Premiums in German export ports remain firm."

Customers include Algeria, Saudi Arabia and West Africa.

German wheat harvesting is underway in south and central regions.

Sellers of standard 12% protein wheat for September delivery in Hamburg were offering around 30 euros a tonne over the Euronext December contract BL2Z2 against 22 euros over early last week.

Prices at 1604 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

Paris wheat BL2Z2

327,75

13,00

4,13

Paris maize EMAc1

349,00

19,00

5,76

Paris rapeseed COMc1

640,00

13,75

2,20

CBOT wheat Wv1

799,50

29,50

3,83

CBOT corn Cv1

596,25

12,50

2,14

CBOT soy Sv1

1371,25

25,25

1,88

WTI crude oil CLc1

95,43

-1,27

-1,31

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,0112

-0,01

-1,06

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

