EU wheat rallies as Russia warns on Ukraine export deal

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat rose sharply on Wednesday to reach its highest level in over a month as Russian criticism of a wartime export deal for Ukrainian grain reignited fears about supply tensions, dealers said.

December milling wheat BL2Z2, the most active contract on Euronext, was up 2.4% at 326.25 euros ($324.46) a tonne by 1610 GMT.

It earlier rose to 333.00 euros, its highest level since July 29, but failed to break clear of chart resistance around the 330 euro level.

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia and the developing world had been "cheated" by a UN-brokered Ukrainian grain export deal, vowing to look to revise its terms to limit the countries that can receive shipments.

Putin's comments, which reinforced criticism of the agreement by his foreign minister on Tuesday, put the focus back on risks to Black Sea supplies as Moscow's six-month-old invasion of Ukraine continues and Western sanctions against Moscow remain in place.

"People forgot a bit quickly that there is a war going on and that the grain corridor has to be renewed after a few months," one futures dealer said.

Wheat futures had been curbed in recent weeks by an increasing flow of Ukrainian shipments through the Black Sea corridor, along with competitive prices for Ukrainian and Russian supplies.

Demand to ship Ukrainian grain through the corridor was now pushing up prices there, Svetlana Malysh, senior Black Sea agriculture analyst at Refinitiv, said.

"Ukrainian market players were afraid the grain corridor would stop working before the set deadline and were in a hurry to ship as much grains as possible and as quickly as possible," she said in a note.

Chicago wheat futures Wv1 surged to their highest level in almost two months, before paring gains to trade up around 3%. GRA/

Financial investors raised their net long position in Euronext's wheat futures and options last week, data published by the exchange on Wednesday showed.

($1 = 1.0055 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris Editing by Matthew Lewis)

