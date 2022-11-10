EU wheat lingers at 7-week low as market awaits Black Sea corridor news

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - European wheat futures slipped on Thursday to a new seven-week low, pressured by weakness in Chicago and a jump in the euro, while traders awaited talks on Friday over the continuation of a wartime shipping corridor from Ukraine.

December milling wheat BL2Z2 on Paris-based Euronext settled down 0.5% at 327.25 euros ($331.73) a tonne.

It earlier eased to 326.25 euros, its weakest since Sept. 20 and slightly below previous seven-week lows touched earlier this week.

Chicago wheat Wv1 fell as the market shrugged off a plunge in the dollar, which would be beneficial for exports, and remained capped by increased supply projections from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday as well as caution regarding the Black Sea grain deal. Top U.N. officials are due to meet a senior Russian delegation for talks on Friday in Geneva over extending the grain shipment corridor that currently runs to Nov. 19.

"The market is above all in a wait and see mood before finding out if the corridor is on or off," a European dealer said.

In Germany, there was hope a tender announced by Saudi Arabia, traditionally a major buyer of German wheat, could bring some fresh demand.

“It is a positive sign to see new tenders in the market but as we saw this week in tenders from Egypt and Algeria, Russian wheat is available for sale internationally in very large volumes at very low prices,” one German trader said.

“I think EU wheat will have an uphill struggle in the Saudi tender.”

Tunisia, meanwhile, is seeking 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat in an import tender on Friday.

Premiums in German ports remained supported by shipment of previous export sales and a lack of farmer selling.

Sellers of standard 12% protein wheat for November delivery in Hamburg were seeking a premium of about 12 euros over Euronext December, with buying interest around 11 euros over.

($1 = 0.9865 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by Susan Fenton)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.