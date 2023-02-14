EU wheat holds at one-month high as Black Sea risks weigh

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat futures traded at around a one-month high on Tuesday as war tensions in the Black Sea export zone hung over the market.

March milling wheat BL2H3 on the Paris-based Euronext settled up 0.3% at 299.50 euros ($321.06) a tonne.

It earlier rose to 301.50 euros, setting a one-month high for a third straight session, but failed to close above chart resistance at 300 euros.

The expiry of options against March futures on Wednesday was leading to technical adjustments, dealers said.

Chicago trading contributed to the hesitant trend in Paris, with the U.S. market moving between positive and negative territory. GRA/

Signs of an escalation in fighting in Ukraine have also raised doubts about grain supply.

“Overall market attention is on the renewal of the safe shipping channel for Ukraine, with Russian politicians starting with more negative rhetoric as the time for talks about the extension approaches,” one German trader said.

Russia said on Monday it would be "inappropriate" to extend the deal unless sanctions affecting its agricultural exports were lifted.

The renewed war concerns have countered recent price pressure from cheaper Russian and Ukrainian and grain.

“Large volumes of Ukrainian grain continue to be exported by land especially to Romania, Poland and Hungary with rail and road transport prices starting to return to pre-war levels,” the trader said.

In Germany, standard 12% protein wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at a premium of about 10 euros over the Euronext March contract, with little purchase interest.

In France, the farm ministry increased marginally its estimate of soft wheat sowing for this year's harvest.

A dry February in France was causing concern, with little rain in forecasts for the rest of the month, but in Germany, generally mild, rainy weather was seen as favourable for crops.

Euronext published on Tuesday its commitments of traders(COT) data delayed from last week in fallout from a ransomware attack on financial data firm ION Group.

The data showed financial investors increased slightly their in Euronext wheat in the week to Feb. 3.

($1 = 0.9328 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by Christina Fincher)

