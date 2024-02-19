EU wheat hits new lows as stiff competition continues to weigh

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - European wheat futures extended their fall on Monday to hit 2-1/2 year lows after breaking a technical support, and still pressured by large stocks in Europe as competition from Black Sea origins remains stiff.

Most traded May contract BL2K4 was down 1.5% by 1700 GMT at 195.25 euros ($210.25) a metric ton. It earlier touched 194.50 euros a ton, a price not seen since September, 2021.

U.S. markets were closed for the Presidents' Day holiday.

"Competition between West European and Black Sea origins has reached a climax. Everyone is looking for sufficient markets before the end of the season, amid growing wheat stocks on the European continent," French consultancy Agritel said in a note.

Russian wheat export prices continued to fall last week amid weakening global prices and some rise in shipments, analysts said.

Last week's increase to farm office FranceAgriMer's forecast of French 2023/24 soft wheat stocks to a 19-year high has contributed to supply pressure.

Reports of a poor French wheat output failed to provide support to next season's contracts with December one BL2Z4 also falling to contract lows at 205.25 euros a tonne.

FranceAgriMer data showed on Friday that the state of French soft wheat crops was at its worst in four years by Feb. 12 after a rain-disrupted sowing campaign.

Some 68% of French soft wheat was rated as being in good or excellent condition compared to 93% a year earlier and the lowest for the time of year since 2020, when crops were also affected by heavy rain, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report.

France's agriculture ministry last week estimated the country's soft wheat area would fall by more than 7% from last year to its second-lowest in 30 years.

"For the moment the focus is rather on weak demand in the current season," a trader said.

Prices at 1703 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

Paris wheat BL2K4

195.25

-3.00

-1.51

Paris maize EMAc1

171.75

-1.00

-0.58

Paris rapeseed COMc1

427.00

-0.50

-0.12

CBOT wheat Wv1

0.00

-559.00

-100.00

CBOT corn Cv1

0.00

-416.50

-100.00

CBOT soy Sv1

0.00

-1172.25

-100.00

WTI crude oil CLc1

79.55

0.36

0.45

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

-0.05

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per ton

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.