News & Insights

Commodities

EU wheat hits new 19-month lows after CBOT fall, low Egypt offer

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

May 02, 2023 — 12:03 pm EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - European wheat extended its losses on Tuesday to hit a new 19-month low, pressured by low offers at Egypt's import tender with uncertainty prevailing on what to expect from a meeting to discuss the Black Sea grain export corridor on Wednesday.

Prices were also weakened by a sharp fall on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday when Euronext was closed due to a public holiday in parts of Europe, traders said. GRA/

Benchmark May milling wheat BL2K3 on Paris-based Euronext was down 2.7% by 1533 GMT to 232.00 euros a tonne after hitting 231.25 euros in earlier trade, the lowest level for a front-month contract BL2c1 since Sept. 10, 2021.

The lowest offer presented at Egypt's GASC tender on Tuesday was $260 a tonne for Russian wheat on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, with several offers submitted at this price, traders said.

That was well below the semi-official minimum export price of $275 a tonne FOB.

A 60,000-tonne Ukrainian wheat offer was submitted at an FOB price of $255.50, but the offer is believed to have been disqualified because delivery was conditional on the continued operation of the UN-backed grain corridor in Ukraine, traders told Reuters.

"Russia’s minimum price is looking too expensive, especially against competition from Romania and Bulgaria,” a German trader said. “Prices offered so sharply below the minimum level are a bearish factor.”

The jury was still out on what to expect from talks on a U.N.-brokered deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain scheduled for Wednesday, with all sides in the negotiations involved.

"I think there is a suspicion in the market we could see an interruption in shipping for at least a couple of weeks instead of an automatic renewal unless the Russians get more concessions," the trader said.

"There has been a reduction in the volumes of Ukrainian wheat offered for sale through ocean ports. With only a short time before the expiry on May 18 there could be a risk again of ships being stranded in Ukrainian ports if the deal is not extended."

Prices at 1533 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

Paris wheat BL2K3

232.25

-6.25

-2.62

Paris maize EMAM3

227.50

-6.00

-2.57

Paris rapeseed COMc1

438.50

0.25

0.06

CBOT wheat Wv1

613.25

-5.00

-0.81

CBOT corn Cv1

584.25

-0.25

-0.04

CBOT soy Sv1

1423.25

-4.25

-0.30

WTI crude oil CLc1

72.42

-3.24

-4.28

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.0981

0.00

0.05

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.