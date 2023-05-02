EU wheat hits new 19-month lows after CBOT fall, low Egypt offer

PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - European wheat extended its losses on Tuesday to hit a new 19-month low, pressured by low offers at Egypt's import tender with uncertainty prevailing on what to expect from a meeting to discuss the Black Sea grain export corridor on Wednesday.

Prices were also weakened by a sharp fall on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday when Euronext was closed due to a public holiday in parts of Europe, traders said. GRA/

Benchmark May milling wheat BL2K3 on Paris-based Euronext was down 2.7% by 1533 GMT to 232.00 euros a tonne after hitting 231.25 euros in earlier trade, the lowest level for a front-month contract BL2c1 since Sept. 10, 2021.

The lowest offer presented at Egypt's GASC tender on Tuesday was $260 a tonne for Russian wheat on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, with several offers submitted at this price, traders said.

That was well below the semi-official minimum export price of $275 a tonne FOB.

A 60,000-tonne Ukrainian wheat offer was submitted at an FOB price of $255.50, but the offer is believed to have been disqualified because delivery was conditional on the continued operation of the UN-backed grain corridor in Ukraine, traders told Reuters.

"Russia’s minimum price is looking too expensive, especially against competition from Romania and Bulgaria,” a German trader said. “Prices offered so sharply below the minimum level are a bearish factor.”

The jury was still out on what to expect from talks on a U.N.-brokered deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain scheduled for Wednesday, with all sides in the negotiations involved.

"I think there is a suspicion in the market we could see an interruption in shipping for at least a couple of weeks instead of an automatic renewal unless the Russians get more concessions," the trader said.

"There has been a reduction in the volumes of Ukrainian wheat offered for sale through ocean ports. With only a short time before the expiry on May 18 there could be a risk again of ships being stranded in Ukrainian ports if the deal is not extended."

Prices at 1533 GMT Last Change Pct Move Paris wheat BL2K3 232.25 -6.25 -2.62 Paris maize EMAM3 227.50 -6.00 -2.57 Paris rapeseed COMc1 438.50 0.25 0.06 CBOT wheat Wv1 613.25 -5.00 -0.81 CBOT corn Cv1 584.25 -0.25 -0.04 CBOT soy Sv1 1423.25 -4.25 -0.30 WTI crude oil CLc1 72.42 -3.24 -4.28 Euro/dlr EUR= 1.0981 0.00 0.05 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by Matthew Lewis) ((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.