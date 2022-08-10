EU wheat higher with Chicago as dollar, weather in focus

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - European wheat futures edged higher on Wednesday, supported by a dollar-fuelled rally in Chicago and concerns about hot, dry weather in Europe and the United States.

December wheat BL2Z2 on Paris-based Euronext settled up 0.8% at 327.25 euros ($337.89) a tonne, moving away from Monday's near two-week low of 320.25 euros.

Gains on Euronext were curbed by a sharp rise in the euro against the dollar. FRX/

However, the corresponding slide in the dollar, triggered by lower than expected U.S. inflation, supported a strong rise in Chicago wheat Wv1. MKTS/GLOB

Hot, dry weather in parts of the United States has raised concern about corn and soybean crops, while also stirring early worries about upcoming planting of winter wheat, traders said.

In Europe, drought and high temperatures are threatening to deepen yield losses for corn, despite the possibility of late rain relief next week.

The weather risks have added to interest in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply and demand forecasts due on Friday.

A resumption of Ukrainian maritime exports under a wartime diplomatic deal, as well as expectations of a record Russian harvest, were still capping wheat prices.

However, traders remained cautious about chances of large-scale flows from Ukraine and saw European Union wheat continuing to attract strong export demand.

In Poland, prices rose on export demand and slack selling by farmers.

Export prices for 12.5% protein wheat rose about 10 zloty on the week to around 1,680 zloty a tonne (356.9 euros) for August/September delivery to ports.

“Polish ports are busy with a big line-up of ships loading wheat for export,” one Polish trader said.

“Corn from Ukraine arriving in Poland by land is also being exported but I have not seen Ukrainian wheat exports via Poland.”

In Gdansk/Gdynia, one ship was loading 55,000 tonnes of wheat believed to be for Saudi Arabia, while two ships are both loading 55,000 tonnes for undisclosed destinations. Another ship has just sailed with 55,000 tonnes for Nigeria.

In Szczecin, one ship has just sailed with 27,000 tonnes for Togo and another is loading 35,000 tonnes for undisclosed destinations.

“Despite good yields from the new crop, farmers are putting large quantities into their stocks and delaying sales,” the trader added.

“This seems to due to fear of inflation, especially uncertainty about fertiliser and energy prices.”

($1 = 0.9685 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by Mark Potter)

