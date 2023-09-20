EU wheat firmer as export demand supports

Adds market close, rapeseed

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - European wheat futures edged up on Wednesday as tenders by major importers Egypt and Algeria raised the prospect of fresh overseas sales while traders assessed uncertainty over Russian export pricing.

December wheat BL2Z3 on Paris-based Euronext settled 0.5% higher at 238.50 euros ($256.01) a metric ton, after paring earlier gains in step with Chicago futures Wv1. GRA/

Euronext had rallied to a three-week high late last week on signs of renewed export demand for French wheat, including large sales to China reported by traders, before easing early this week as a backdrop of Black Sea competition weighed.

In Egypt's tender on Wednesday, initial offers reported by traders showed Bulgarian wheat was offered, with Russian offers appearing to be aligned at a single price thought to represent the unofficial floor price.

Traders were also assessing an Algerian tender. Negotiations were thought to be continuing on Wednesday after state buyer OAIC reportedly booked a small volume on Tuesday.

“Egypt's tender provided a new indication of a de-facto Russian export floor price of $270 a ton FOB," a German trader said.

“The big question now is whether this will push more business to the EU or whether buyers will hesitate and hope for a relaxation of the Russian unofficial export price later,” the trader said, adding this may led to the lengthy negotiations in Algeria's tender.

The wheat market is also grappling with an uncertain export outlook for war-torn Ukraine.

Brokers said on Wednesday that Ukrainian agricultural exports could rise in September, potentially helped by Kyiv's launch of a new Black Sea corridor to replace a grain deal with Russia that collapsed in July.

But traders said reports of an explosion on a cargo ship near a Romanian Danube port, with a mine one possibility being investigated, brought attention back on war risks to Black Sea trade.

Kyiv is also at odds with three eastern European countries that have banned grain imports from Ukraine.

In rapeseed, November futures COMX3 on Euronext extended a rebound to close up 2% at 449.00 euros a ton, supported by strength in other oilseed markets.

Financial investors reduced their net short position in Euronext's wheat futures and options last week, while expanding their short position in rapeseed, data published by Euronext showed.

($1 = 0.9316 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

