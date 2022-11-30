EU wheat firm with exports in focus

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat edged higher in afternoon trade on Wednesday to hold above a three-month low as traders assessed competition from Black Sea supplies and awaited the outcome of an Algerian import tender.

March milling wheat BL2H3, the most active position on the Paris-based Euronext exchange, was 0.7% higher at 315.00 euros ($324.36) a tonne by 1600 GMT.

On Tuesday, it had touched its lowest since Aug. 22 at 311.75 euros.

Firm Chicago prices Wv1 and an easing in the euro EUR= after an earlier rise against the dollar also lent support to Euronext in afternoon trading. GRA/

A record Russian harvest and the continuation of a grain export channel from Ukraine have tempered worries about war disruption to Black Sea shipments and increased competition for western European wheat.

Traders are watching to see if Algeria, usually the biggest export market for European Union wheat, draws offers of Russian wheat in its tender being held on Wednesday.

"Russian wheat is still much cheaper but Argentina is out of contention with its poor harvest and French wheat remains a regular choice for Algeria," a dealer said.

Black Sea origins were expected to claim most of the volume in tenders by Pakistan and Turkey.

"Russian wheat is tipped to be the main supplier in the 500,000 tonne Pakistan tender today judging by the prices offered, which is disappointing for Germany and the EU," one German trader said.

"It looks like markets will have to get used to cheap Russian and Ukrainian export prices in coming months."

A tender from Turkey for 455,000 tonnes of wheat on Tuesday is expected to be largely sourced from Ukraine.

The anticipated Black Sea sales have shifted attention away from a flurry of demand for EU wheat in the previous two weeks, including large sales of French wheat to China.

Physical premiums in France and Germany were being underpinned by loading of previous sales. GRAIN/SHP/FR

Inland demand from mills and feed makers was also supporting the German market, the trader added.

($1 = 0.9712 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

