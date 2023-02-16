EU wheat falls to one-week low on Black Sea competition

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - European wheat prices fell to a one-week low on Thursday, pressured by weakness in Chicago and ongoing competition from Black Sea origins.

March wheat BL2H3 on Paris-based Euronext settled 0.9% down at 293.75 euros ($313.90) a tonne, after earlier reaching its lowest since last Thursday at 291.75 euros.

Euronext prices have faced technical pressure after failing to break chart resistance at 300 euros earlier this week.

Chicago wheat Wv1 was also lower. GRA/

"I think the EU market is facing continued downward pressure from low prices offered to importers by Russia and Ukraine," one German trader said.

"Large volumes of Russian wheat continue to be offered for sale internationally despite geopolitical risks."

Handysize shipments of Russian 11.5% protein wheat were offered in the low $290s a tonne FOB for March shipment from Black Sea ports. Ukrainian wheat of 11.5% for second-half February/first-half March shipment through ports in the shipping channel was again offered at $280 a tonne FOB, traders said.

Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports this season due to Black Sea competition.

The European Commission said it would not be publish figures on European Union grain exports and imports this week due to a persisting technical issue.

Export prices in Poland were weakened by recent Euronext falls, but continued export demand and fewer sales offers from Ukraine limited the drop, traders said.

Polish 12.5% protein wheat fell 15 zloty this week to 1,375 zloty a tonne (287.8 euros) for March delivery to ports.

"More ships are loading wheat for exports in Polish ports which is supportive," one Polish trader said.

In Poland, a multi-national trading house is loading two ships each with 50,000 tonnes for unknown destinations. One ship has just sailed with 27,000 tonnes of wheat for Algeria another is sailing with 30,000 tonnes for Morocco.

