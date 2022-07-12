EU wheat falls again, with U.S. data and Ukraine exports in focus

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat fell further on Tuesday, pressured by a pullback in Chicago ahead of U.S. government crop forecasts and by renewed hopes that Ukraine's sea ports can be reopened, traders said.

September wheat BL2U2 on Paris-based Euronext was down 1.8% at 346 euros ($348.25) a tonne, retreating further from Monday's almost three-week peak of 371.25 euros.

Chicago wheat Wv1 also fell for a second day, curbed by a 20-year high for the dollar and adjustments ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly world supply and demand outlook. USDA/ESTGRA/

News that discussions will be held on Wednesday between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations over Ukraine's war-disrupted grain exports weighed on the market by reviving talk of progress towards establishing a sea corridor for grain shipments.

The closure of Ukraine's sea ports, along with a slide in the euro to near parity against the dollar, has boosted early season export demand for European Union wheat.

First official EU export figures for the start of the 2022/23 season were delayed by a website issue.

In France, the farm ministry forecast the ongoing soft wheat harvest would produce 32.9 million tonnes, down 7% from last year and broadly in line with market expectations after drought clipped yields and farmers reduced the wheat area.

German traders were assessing early results of the wheat harvest, starting in isolated areas of the south and east.

“The first wheat cuttings in eastern regions like Saxony-Anhalt, Thueringen and Brandenburg are good,” one German trader said, adding that there were expectations the country's crop might have avoided heat stress seen in France.

“I think Germany could achieve a wheat harvest of 22 to 22.5 million tonnes, still up about 5% on the year despite the heat and dryness.”

A widespread start to Germany’s wheat harvest is still about 10 days away, traders said.

($1 = 0.9935 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by David Goodman)

