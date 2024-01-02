EU wheat falls after Chicago futures started the year lower

PARIS, Jan 2 (Reuters) - European wheat prices which had been trading slightly higher on Tuesday morning, turned lower when U.S. grains futures opened lower after the New Year break.

Benchmark March milling wheat BL2c1 on Paris-based Euronext, was down 0.5% by 1512 GMT to 221.50 euros a metric ton. By the same time most traded wheat Wv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 1.7% at $6.17-1/2 a bushel.

"It's a hesitant start of the year. Even if the trend has changed prices remain in the 220.50 - 224.50 euros range," a French trader said.

"I think there is a lot of attention on the euro/dollar exchange rate with any fall in the euro's value taken positively by the market," one German trader said.

Traders also referred to heightened political risks, both in Ukraine, where Russian missile attacks hit the port of Odesa, and in the Red Sea.

"Russian Black Sea grain ports are also looking very full which could raise hopes of a transfer of some shipments to the EU, but Russian wheat is starting the new year again with a clear price advantage over the west EU," the trader said.

Initial Black Sea price lists on Tuesday were giving Russian 11.5% wheat for January shipment an FOB price lead of $10-$12 over the west EU, traders said.

Traders were taking a generally relaxed view of heavy rain in north and central Germany which has caused local flooding.

"I do not think there is currently serious concern about the impact of rain, which could even we welcome to replenish soil moisture reserves after several dry summers," another trader said. "Flooding has been mostly localised next to rivers. But much will depend on how long the rain continues."

Prices at 1512 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

Paris wheat BL2c1

221.50

-1.00

-0.45

Paris maize EMAc1

198.25

0.00

0.00

Paris rapeseed COMc1

432.75

-5.25

-1.20

CBOT wheat Wv1

617.50

-10.50

-1.67

CBOT corn Cv1

466.00

-5.25

-1.11

CBOT soy Sv1

1274.50

-23.50

-1.81

WTI crude oil CLc1

71.74

0.09

0.13

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.10

-0.01

-0.79

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by David Evans)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.