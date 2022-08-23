EU wheat extends run as U.S. crop worries stir market

PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat extended gains on Tuesday as worse than expected reports on U.S. corn and soybean conditions unsettled grain markets, adding to support from a weak euro and heightened tensions in Ukraine's war with Russia, traders said.

December wheat BL2Z2 on Paris-based Euronext settled up 2.9% at 326.00 euros ($325.19) a tonne. It earlier rose to a one-week high of 326.75 euros as it continued a rebound from a near six-month low of 301.25 euros struck last Thursday.

Wheat markets drew impetus from a rally in Chicago corn and soybeans after disappointing early results from a major Midwest field tour and an unexpected decline in weekly U.S. crop ratings put attention on weather damage to yields. GRA/

The euro's slide to below parity against the dollar has also buoyed Euronext by making the market more attractive overseas, although the euro regained some ground on Tuesday after a fresh two-decade low. FRX/

Warnings by Ukrainian and U.S. officials of possible Russian attacks on Kyiv, as Ukraine prepared to mark independence from Soviet rule in 1991 and six months since Russian troops invaded, maintained concern about disruption to Black Sea grain supplies.

Traders were assessing news that Egypt's state grains buyer directly purchased 240,000 tonnes of Russian wheat on Monday.

Falling prices of Russian wheat had pressured Euronext last week. However, some traders said the price reportedly paid by Egypt - $368 a tonne, cost and freight included - did not appear aggressive and may sustain doubts about Russian exports after a slow start to the campaign.

European weather forecasts were showing warm temperatures along with showers in the week ahead, which could provide limited relief to drought-hit summer crops like corn and help upcoming planting of winter grains.

Europe is facing its worst drought in at least 500 years, a European Union agency said on Tuesday.

That came after the EU's crop monitor on Monday slashed its yield forecasts for corn and sunflower crops but slightly upped its estimate for mostly harvested wheat.

($1 = 1.0025 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.