EU wheat exports and maize imports jump but data issue persists

PARIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - European Union 2022/23 soft wheat exports and maize imports rose sharply last week, according to data from the European Commission which warned however the figures may be still incomplete.

The EU's executive has reported in recent weeks that data it compiles on exports and imports of cereal and oilseed products could be incomplete, and traders have said its soft wheat export tally has lagged a fast early-season pace of shipments.

For soft wheat, EU exports in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 had reached 3.58 million tonnes by Aug. 14, according to the data published on Tuesday.

That compared with 2.49 million tonnes reported by the Commission in its previous publication that went up to Aug. 5, and put this season's exports ahead of a year-earlier volume of 3.14 million tonnes.

Soft wheat exports from France so far this season were put at 1.53 million tonnes, up from 914,000 tonnes in the previous report and closer to what shipping data suggests. FRHWEAT/PORTS

EU maize imports rose even more steeply in the latest reporting week to reach 3.59 million tonnes compared with 1.99 million in the Commission's previous data.

A country breakdown showed Ireland as the EU's biggest maize importing country so far this season with 1.13 million tonnes, an unusually large amount that surpassed Ireland's maize imports last season and could suggest a data error.

The Commission did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

Analysts are expecting the EU to import more maize this season as drought and heatwaves have hit harvest prospects in the bloc, while shipments from war-torn Ukraine, the EU's biggest maize supplier, are gradually recovering.

By the same week in 2021/22, the EU had imported 1.78 million tonnes of maize, the data showed.

For barley, EU exports so far in 2022/23 had reached 1.23 tonnes against 2.13 million a year ago.

The Commission also indicated in its report that it expected to issue its next two updates on Aug. 22 and Aug. 29, which would be a change from the usual Tuesday timing for the weekly data.

