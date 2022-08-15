EU wheat ends slightly higher buoyed by weaker euro

Commodities

Euronext wheat prices ended slightly higher on Monday, boosted by a weaker euro, as the market kept watch on the flow of grain out of Ukraine.

The first ship carrying Ukrainian wheat to be exported under a U.N.-brokered deal arrived in Istanbul on Sunday. Most of the ships leaving Ukraine under the deal so far have been carrying corn (maize).

The safe-haven dollar strengthened against many other currencies including the euro after disappointing Chinese data bolstered global recession worries. FRX/

December wheat BL2Z2 on Paris-based Euronext ended 0.3% higher at 329.50 euros ($335.27) a tonne.

Dealers also continued to monitor the current hot, dry weather in Europe although there is likely to have a more significant impact on corn than wheat.

Consultancy Strategie Grains last week cut its European Union corn harvest forecast to a 15-year low due to drought, while in France weekly crop data showed the lowest corn rating in at least a decade.

November corn on Euronext EMAX2 ended 0.2% higher at 337 euros a tonne.

A public holiday in France and other European countries on Monday helped to limit market participation.

($1 = 0.9828 euros)

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Barbara Lewis)

