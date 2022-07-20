Commodities

EU wheat edges higher, market hesitant as weather cools

Contributors
Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

European wheat prices edged higher on Wednesday as temperatures cooled after a recent hot and dry spell that raised concern for spring crops in Europe and while seeking more news on talks to reopen Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - European wheat prices edged higher on Wednesday as temperatures cooled after a recent hot and dry spell that raised concern for spring crops in Europe and while seeking more news on talks to reopen Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Benchmark December milling wheat BL2Z2 on Paris-based Euronext, was up 0.15% by 1515 GMT to 327.50 euros a tonne, with traders also awaiting the results of Egypt's direct talks to purchase wheat on Wednesday.

"Markets are still waiting for news about the talks to establish a safe shipping corridor for Ukraine’s exports with disappointing quiet after the optimistic reports last week,” a German trader said.

Many parts of France experienced some storms and showers on Wednesday after two days of record heat but weather forecaster Meteo France warned that these would not be enough to compensate for the lack of rainfall seen since the start of the month.

Rainfall would mainly be a relief for maize crops as the soft wheat harvest is over in many parts of France after dry and warm weather allowed farmers to speed up field work.

In Germany, widespread and welcome heavy rain with lower temperatures are forecast from Thursday after several days of sweltering heat.

“Early results of Germany’s wheat harvest are of good yields and mixed quality but no real quality concerns,” a trader said. “Barley harvesting is finishing with better-than-expected results.”

Germany's 2022 winter barley crop will increase to about 9 million tonnes which would be up from about 8.8 million tonnes last year, the association of German farmers DBV said on Wednesday. But there is concern wheat in Germany is suffering heat stress, it said.

Prices at 1515 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

Paris wheat BL2Z2

327,50

0,50

0,15

Paris maize EMAc1

327,25

-0,25

-0,08

Paris rapeseed COMc1

628,25

-30,50

-4,63

CBOT wheat Wv1

820,50

8,25

1,02

CBOT corn Cv1

590,50

-4,75

-0,80

CBOT soy Sv1

1340,25

-18,00

-1,33

WTI crude oil CLc1

103,66

-0,56

-0,54

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,0199

0,00

-0,24

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular