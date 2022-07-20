EU wheat edges higher, market hesitant as weather cools

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - European wheat prices edged higher on Wednesday as temperatures cooled after a recent hot and dry spell that raised concern for spring crops in Europe and while seeking more news on talks to reopen Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Benchmark December milling wheat BL2Z2 on Paris-based Euronext, was up 0.15% by 1515 GMT to 327.50 euros a tonne, with traders also awaiting the results of Egypt's direct talks to purchase wheat on Wednesday.

"Markets are still waiting for news about the talks to establish a safe shipping corridor for Ukraine’s exports with disappointing quiet after the optimistic reports last week,” a German trader said.

Many parts of France experienced some storms and showers on Wednesday after two days of record heat but weather forecaster Meteo France warned that these would not be enough to compensate for the lack of rainfall seen since the start of the month.

Rainfall would mainly be a relief for maize crops as the soft wheat harvest is over in many parts of France after dry and warm weather allowed farmers to speed up field work.

In Germany, widespread and welcome heavy rain with lower temperatures are forecast from Thursday after several days of sweltering heat.

“Early results of Germany’s wheat harvest are of good yields and mixed quality but no real quality concerns,” a trader said. “Barley harvesting is finishing with better-than-expected results.”

Germany's 2022 winter barley crop will increase to about 9 million tonnes which would be up from about 8.8 million tonnes last year, the association of German farmers DBV said on Wednesday. But there is concern wheat in Germany is suffering heat stress, it said.

Prices at 1515 GMT Last Change Pct Move Paris wheat BL2Z2 327,50 0,50 0,15 Paris maize EMAc1 327,25 -0,25 -0,08 Paris rapeseed COMc1 628,25 -30,50 -4,63 CBOT wheat Wv1 820,50 8,25 1,02 CBOT corn Cv1 590,50 -4,75 -0,80 CBOT soy Sv1 1340,25 -18,00 -1,33 WTI crude oil CLc1 103,66 -0,56 -0,54 Euro/dlr EUR= 1,0199 0,00 -0,24 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

