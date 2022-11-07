EU wheat eases to 10-day low as Black Sea exports assessed

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat fell on Monday to a 10-day low as a tender from Egypt underscored competitive prices for Russian wheat while traders awaited more developments in protracted talks to prolong a wartime shipping channel from Ukraine.

December milling wheat BL2Z2 on Paris-based Euronext settled 1.0% down at 336.00 euros ($336.74) a tonne, after touching its lowest since Oct. 28 at 335.25 euros.

Paris futures have given back sharp gains from early last week as Russia rejoined a United Nations-backed agreement allowing maritime grain exports from Ukraine after briefly suspending participation in the accord.

Uncertainty remains over the future of the shipping corridor arrangement, which currently runs until Nov. 19.

A tender by Egypt showed Russian wheat was the cheapest origin on offer, followed by Romanian wheat before a significant gap to French wheat. Results were still pending.

A sharp rise in the euro against the dollar EUR= also dampened the competitiveness of western European wheat.

In Poland, prices were little changed over the last week after large swings in past days.

Exporter purchase prices for Polish 12.5% protein wheat for November delivery to port were around 1630 zloty (347.7 Euros) a tonne, while selling prices were about 1,640 zloty.

Polish ports were busy importing coal to replace lost Russian gas imports, making grain exports more difficult and expensive, traders said.

"The government is putting priority on coal imports so grain loading in the ports is getting ever more complicated and the prices for cargo handling are increasing," one Polish trader said.

"Cargo surveyors do not have enough people to sample wheat as they are busy checking coal shipments."

Wheat loadings nonetheless remained active.

In Gdynia, one ship is loading 30,000 tonnes of wheat for Morocco. Another vessel is set to load 25,000 tonnes in Gdynia.

In France, loadings of past sales to Egypt were maintaining wheat export activity after a busy October. GRAIN/SHP/FR, FRWHEAT/PORTS

($1 = 0.9978 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by David Evans)

