EU wheat eases as euro rebounds, Black Sea competition continues

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat futures fell on Thursday as a rebound in the euro and signs of ongoing competition from Black Sea supplies pressured prices.

The European market lacked impetus from Chicago, where wheat futures Wv1 edged down as investors awaited U.S. grain stocks data on Friday. GRA/

December wheat BL2Z3 on Paris-based Euronext settled 0.6% lower at 239.50 euros ($253.03) a metric ton.

The euro rose sharply against the dollar, recovering ground after an eight-month low that had contributed to strength in Euronext wheat earlier this week. FRX/

Traders were assessing results from Wednesday's tender by Egypt, in which the major importer booked 170,000 tons of Romanian and Bulgarian wheat after bidding in which Russian prices were again the focus.

During the tender negotiations several participants dropped their prices for Russian wheat from $270 a ton - widely thought to be an unofficial floor price sought by the Russian government - to $260 a ton.

“I think Egypt’s wheat tender had a bearish impact on the market because of the large volume of offers and the indications that the Russian floor price was moved down during negotiations,” one German trader said.

“I think this has rather watered-down the bullish effect of the Russian floor price pushing the business to the EU."

Traders also stressed Russian wheat was again offered at well below the unofficial price floor, with 12.5% protein wheat for October/November shipment from Black Sea ports offered at around $240-$245 a ton fob.

While the Egypt tender showed the competitiveness of EU Black Sea countries Bulgaria and Romania, export sentiment was mixed in western Europe.

German traders noted more milling wheat demand from Spanish buyers for November shipment but high shipping costs were hindering deals, they said.

In France, there was continuing chatter about more large sales of wheat to China, though traders said this may only compensate for sluggish shipments so far this season to traditional destinations like Algeria. FRWHEAT/PORTS

In monthly forecasts, the European Commission kept unchanged its outlook for EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports at 32 million tons. On the supply side, it raised projected stocks as a hike in expected imports outweighed a reduced harvest estimate.

($1 = 0.9465 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

