EU wheat eases after rally as Ukraine, weather in focus

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat edged lower on Thursday, consolidating after a two-week high as traders assessed the risk of export curbs in Ukraine and weather damage in grain belts around the world.

March wheat BL2H2, the most active contract on Paris-based Euronext, was down 2.50 euros, or 0.9%, at 289.75 euros ($327.62) a tonne by 1606 GMT.

It earlier rose to 293.25 euros, slightly above a previous two-week top on Wednesday, before easing back.

Paris prices were curbed by a subdued trend in Chicago grain futures, which consolidated after a rally this week fuelled by dry weather in South America. GRA/

Euronext lost ground after Ukrainian grain trade association UGA said the country had enough wheat for domestic food demand and did not need to limit exports.

The comments tempered market reaction to Wednesday's news that Ukraine is considering whether to cap milling wheat exports in the first half of 2022. [

Any Ukrainian restrictions could place a greater onus on European Union shipments as top wheat supplier Russia is already planning an export quota from mid-February.

"The overall export mood remains positive with export restrictions in Ukraine a possibility after Russia,” one German trader said.

“But in the short term, Ukrainian exporters would be expected to try and ship as much wheat as possible out of the country before any restrictions,” the trader added, saying this could hurt new-year sales of EU wheat.

In Germany, standard 12% protein wheat for January onwards delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at around 8 euros over Euronext March.

Purchase interest seen at around 6 euros over.

Grain markets were winding down before Christmas.

U.S. futures will be closed on Friday, while Euronext will have a half-day session.

Physical markets in Europe are expected to be inactive until the first week of January.

Light pre-holiday volumes have contributed to volatility in futures while market participants grapple with crop weather and the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant, traders said. MKTS/GLOB

In rapeseed, February futures COMG2 set another record for Euronext at 756.75 euros a tonne, as tight old-crop supply kept nearby prices firm.

($1 = 0.8844 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by Mark Potter)

