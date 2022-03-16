EU wheat drops with Chicago as futures stay volatile on Ukraine war

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat fell sharply on Wednesday in line with Chicago prices as signs of progress in talks to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine and forecasts for rain relief in parched U.S. growing belts encouraged investor selling, traders said.

Wheat prices have been extremely volatile during the three-week-old war, as the cereal is heavily reliant on exports from Russia and Ukraine through the Black Sea.

After bucking losses in other commodity markets on Tuesday, partly due to Russian export restrictions, wheat futures on Wednesday joined the broad slide in commodities as investors seeing a possible end to the Ukraine war turned to equities. GRA/MKTS/GLOB

New talk of compromise from both Moscow and Kyiv on a status for Ukraine outside of NATO lifted hope for a potential breakthrough in negotiations.

May wheat BL2K2 on Euronext settled down 23 euros, or 6%, at 363.50 euros ($398.90) a tonne, giving back gains from the past three sessions.

Deferred positions fell less steeply, with new-crop September futures BL2U2 settling 2.4% lower at 318.50 euros.

However, traders said a ceasefire would not necessarily ease short-term supply tensions given damage to infrastructure in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia.

The loading of a cargo of French wheat for Egypt this week illustrated growing demand for European Union supplies to replace Russian and Ukrainian wheat.

French port data also showed a rare wheat loading scheduled for Yemen and a larger than usual wheat vessel for Spain, which has been looking for alternatives to Ukrainian grain. GRAIN/SHP/FR

Export demand in Germany remained brisk.

“Wheat from north Germany is being extensively shipped out and wheat in south German regions is also being sucked out quickly," one German trader said.

"So supplies are being brought in on a large scale from countries like the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, the Baltic region and there is even talk of land shipments from Romania.”

Sellers of standard 12% protein wheat for March onwards delivery in Hamburg were offering around 29 euros a tonne over the Euronext May contract BL2K2, with buyers seeking about 27 euros over.

($1 = 0.9112 euro)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

