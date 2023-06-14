EU wheat down more than 2% on easing crop concerns, profit taking

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - European wheat fell more than 2% on Wednesday, erasing gains recorded earlier in the week, pressured by a fall on U.S. markets and easing concerns about dry and hot weather in France.

Front month September milling wheat BL2U3 on Paris-based Euronext, closed 2.4% lower to 233.00 euros ($253.04) a tonne. It had hit a one-month high the previous day on dry weather concerns and a renewed warning by Moscow that it could quit a wartime Black Sea grain deal.

The contract was still 8% above the 22-month low of 215.25 euros a tonne hit on May 31.

Hot weather this month is expected to reduce the yield potential of French cereal crops but this summer's harvest should still bring good yields, crop institute Arvalis told Reuters on Wednesday.

The jury was still out on whether Russia would extend the Black Sea grain deal set to expire next month.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday Russia's "goodwill" cannot last indefinitely when it comes to renewing the Black Sea grain deal, a day after President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was considering withdrawing from the accord.

"The market is dubious about Putin's comments. We have seen in previous rounds that Russia can keep the suspense intense until the very last moment," one French trader said.

Farm office FranceAgriMer lowered by 100,000 tonnes its monthly forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2022/23 season, now seen at 10.2 million tonnes, and raised the projected carry over by 120,000 tonnes.

Ukraine's grain exports for the 2022/23 season stood at 47.1 million tonnes as of June 14, compared to 47.8 million as of June 17 last year, ministry data showed on Wednesday.

