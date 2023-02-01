Commodities

EU wheat dips as Black Sea competition weighs

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

February 01, 2023 — 12:50 pm EST

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - European wheat prices fell on Wednesday, pressured by cheap prices offered by Black Sea exporters in North Africa and the Middle East.

Benchmark March milling wheat BL2H3 on Paris-based Euronext closed 0.7% down at 285.75 euros ($311.72) a tonne.

"Russia is exporting aggressively and the market is pricing in the continuation of the Ukraine corridor, even if traffic has slowed," one French trader said.

Competition not only came from Russia and Ukraine, but low prices were also being offered from Romanian and Bulgaria, a German trader said.

"The west EU is currently in the second row as far as export sales are concerned," he said.

A new tender from Egypt on Thursday, seeking wheat in c&f terms including ocean freight, was seen as welcome new demand, but western EU wheat was again expected to face heavy Black Sea competition.

"I think most would bet their money on the Black Sea region winning the GASC tender on Thursday; the higher costs for ship insurance do not seem to be too much of a hindrance to Russian exporters,” another trader said.

French wheat received some support from continuous strong demand from Morocco, which has an increased import requirement after a drought-hit harvest.

The North African country is the top destination for EU wheat so far this season.

Standard 12% protein wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at a premium of about 11 euros over the Euronext March BL2H3 contract but with little purchase interest seen.

Generally mild weather continued in Germany this week, with traders saying they are not currently concerned about frost damage to crops. But a lack of winter hardening means wheat could be vulnerable if temperatures suddenly fall sharply.

Prices at 1733 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

Paris wheat BL2c1

285,75

-2,00

-0,70

Paris maize EMAc1

277,00

-2,25

-0,81

Paris rapeseed COMc1

541,25

-3,75

-0,69

CBOT wheat Wv1

750,75

-10,50

-1,38

CBOT corn Cv1

676,25

-3,50

-0,51

CBOT soy Sv1

1514,50

-23,50

-1,53

WTI crude oil CLc1

76,57

-2,30

-2,92

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,0909

0,00

0,43

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

($1 = 0.9167 euros)

