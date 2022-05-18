EU wheat crop in focus as market seeks response to Ukraine shortfall

Recasts with more comments from conference

GENEVA, May 18 (Reuters) - Dry weather in the European Union could reduce the bloc's capacity to help relieve global supply tightness linked to the war in Ukraine, speakers at a grain conference said.

European wheat prices BL2c1 are near record highs as Russia's invasion has cut off Ukrainian ports and an export halt announced by India has further narrowed importers' options. GRA/EU

While diplomatic efforts continue to restore access to Ukrainian sea ports, this summer's EU harvest is seen as playing a pivotal role in providing food staples.

"The world is facing food prices that we've never seen before," Dan Basse, president of consultancy AgResource, said, referring to the U.N. food agency's global food price index.

"If the EU weather pattern doesn't change and we don't start to get some rain in the wheat areas of France, this index will make some new highs," he told the GrainCom conference in Geneva.

A hot spell in France has aggravated drought in the EU's biggest wheat-growing state.

Noel Fryer, analyst and author of Fryers Reports, said he expected EU all-wheat production, including durum, at around 133 million tonnes, 3.5 million tonnes lower than a widely followed U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast of the EU crop and well down from last year.

Low EU wheat stocks would also limit the bloc's scope to export, he said, projecting EU all-wheat exports in 2022/23 at 30 million tonnes compared with a USDA forecast of 36 million.

"The EU is not going to be helping out the world trade matrix on wheat," he said.

Drought has also affected prospects for the U.S. harvest.

Russia is expected to have a bumper crop but Western sanctions have created doubts as to how much it will ship.

Other speakers, however, were less pessimistic.

India's export embargo, which stunned the market late last week, appeared in practice to be the government taking control of flows rather than a complete ban, Gaurav Jain, head of consultancy AgPulse Analytica, said.

In parts of Africa and Asia, the importance to diets of staples such as maize and rice may allow for less wheat consumption.

A shift to maize and other crops could potentially remove 5-6 million tonnes from sub-Saharan wheat demand, Mark Daniels, head of trading firm Scipio, said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Barbara Lewis)

