EU wheat closes 1% higher after USDA report

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters)

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - European wheat gained 1% on Thursday after the U.S. government lowered its forecasts for this season's global wheat crops, but stiff competition from Black Sea origins capped gains.

Front-month December milling wheat BL2c1 on Paris-based Euronext settled 1.0% higher at 233.25 euros ($246.10) a metric ton. By the same time, most traded wheat on the Chicago Board of Trade Wv1 was up 2%.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its forecast for the world's wheat production in 2023/24 by 4 million metric tons, notably due to a lower outlook for drought-hit Australia, which led to a small fall in projected stocks.

It kept its estimate for the Argentine wheat harvest at 16.50 million tons. That was above the Rosario grains exchange's forecast of 14.3 million tons, which it lowered from 15 million tons on Wednesday after dry weather hit crops in the country.

An import tender being held by Egypt on Thursday showed Bulgarian wheat was cheapest before shipping costs, with Russian wheat offers again aligned at a single price, suggesting unofficial floor price application.

“The offers in Egypt's tender today had good and bad news for west Europe, with perhaps the bad news sticking hardest,” one German trader said.

"The good news is that French wheat was offered only $2 higher than Russian wheat, with the tender again illustrating Russia’s current minimum export price. The bad news was that Bulgarian and Romanian wheat was even cheaper than Russia, so the Black Sea is looking pretty dominant in export markets.”

The Russian government is believed to be imposing an unofficial export price floor on traders to slow the pace of wheat exports and cool domestic Russian flour prices.

The price has not been officially announced and changes regularly. Different floor prices are said to apply to international tenders and private deals involving Russian wheat.

Prices at 1640 GMT Last Change Pct Move Paris wheat BL2c1 233.50 2.50 1.08 Paris maize EMAc1 199.75 0.25 0.13 Paris rapeseed COMc1 415.00 3.50 0.85 CBOT wheat Wv1 567.25 11.25 2.02 CBOT corn Cv1 493.25 5.25 1.08 CBOT soy Sv1 1291.75 39.25 3.13 WTI crude oil CLc1 83.53 0.04 0.05 Euro/dlr EUR= 1.06 -0.01 -0.60 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Jan Harvey)

