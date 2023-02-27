EU wheat close near 1-month lows with Black Sea supplies in focus

Updates to market close

HAMBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - European wheat futures closed near one-month lows on Monday on competition from low prices offered for Russian wheat in export markets as traders awaited news about whether the safe shipping corridor for Ukraine's grain exports will be extended.

Falling U.S. futures in Chicago also weighed.

Benchmark May wheat BLK3, the most active contract on Paris-based Euronext, closed down 0.5% at 278.50 euros ($294.79) a tonne, close to Friday's one-month low of 278 euros.

Front-month March BL2H3 closed at a nearly one-year low of 277.75 euros, a price unseen since March 3, 2022.

The large tender from Turkey for 790,000 tonnes of wheat on Tuesday will be watched closely to see if Russian wheat again dominates after winning at Egypt's tender last week, a German trader said.

Prolonged dry weather in western Europe was also in focus.

"Euronext wheat has been trading sideways due to lack of news, but the weather continues to look dry over much of western Europe in the coming week, reinforcing the dry weather pattern affecting France, the UK and parts of Germany since plantings," said Carlos Mera, head of agri commodities market research at Rabobank.

Farmers were also concerned.

"For the moment, we have no damage to our crops, but we have serious concerns about the replenishment of the water tables, which has not been done normally, while we are starting with a delay in rainfall compared to previous years," said Guillaume Godon, deputy chairman of the sugar beet growers group CGB. Godon also grows also wheat, spring barley, peas, sunflower and rapeseed.

"If it rains regularly during the year there will be no problem but if we find a pattern like last year, with a level of groundwater as it is, we could have concerns," he said at the Paris farm show.

Polish 12.5% protein milling wheat fell about 95 zloty in the past week to around 1,280 zloty (271.5 euros) a tonne for March delivery to ports.

Poland's wheat export shipments remain active. In Gdynia, a ship is loading 55,000 tonnes for shipment to the Suez Canal and another is loading 33,000 tonnes for an undisclosed destination.

In Szczecin, one ship has sailed for Nigeria with 39,000 tonnes and another with 32,000 tonnes for Angola.

Prices at 1746 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

Paris wheat BL2c1

277,75

-2,00

-0,71

Paris maize EMAc1

277,75

-10,75

-3,73

Paris rapeseed COMc1

543,25

1,25

0,23

CBOT wheat Wv1

707,00

-14,75

-2,04

CBOT corn Cv1

644,75

-4,50

-0,69

CBOT soy Sv1

1511,50

-7,75

-0,51

WTI crude oil CLc1

76,15

-0,17

-0,22

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,0596

0,01

0,47

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Kirsten Donovan and Richard Chang)

