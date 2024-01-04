EU wheat bounces in technical market

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - European wheat ended higher on Thursday after hovering most of the day close to contract lows hit in the previous session, as Chicago wheat futures rose back above the psychological threshold of $6 a bushel, traders said.

Benchmark March milling wheat BL2H4 on Paris-based Euronext, closed 0.8% higher at 221.00 euros ($241.86) a metric ton. By the same time the most traded wheat contract Wv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 1.2% at $6.97-1/2 a bushel.

"It's mostly a technical market for the moment. Euronext had dropped below 220 euros while Chicago had fallen below $6, the question was whether that would hold. Apparently not," a French trader said.

"It will be interesting to see what will happen when many operators come back from holiday next week and will start looking at fundamentals again, including cheap Russian wheat," he added.

Russian FOB export prices for 11.5% protein wheat were seen in the market at just below $240 a ton, still holding a lead over west EU with the Russians still seeming to have plentiful supplies available to sell, a German trader said.

"The question is whether Euronext will need to fall further to gain export sales and some in the market are debating whether 210 euros or even 200 euros will be in sight for Euronext March," he added.

Rain continued in areas of northern France and northern German which have suffered flooding, but considerably colder and dryer weather is forecast from Thursday night into Monday, raising concern of potential damage.

"Frost on flooded fields could be quite bad for plants which have already emerged," another French trader said.

Like in France, crops do not have protective snow cover in most of Germany following the repeated rain and warm temperatures and the return to winter temperatures raises the fear grains could be vulnerable to frost damage.

Prices at 1730 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

Paris wheat BL2c1

221.00

1.75

0.80

Paris maize EMAc1

197.00

0.50

0.25

Paris rapeseed COMc1

430.50

-5.00

-1.15

CBOT wheat Wv1

607.50

7.25

1.21

CBOT corn Cv1

465.75

0.50

0.11

CBOT soy Sv1

1267.25

-9.75

-0.76

WTI crude oil CLc1

71.70

-1.00

-1.38

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.00

0.18

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Susan Fenton)

