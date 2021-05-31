EU weekly grain export, import data delayed by technical issue

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - The release of weekly export and import data for cereal and oilseed products in the European Union and Britain has been delayed by a technical issue, the European Commission said on Monday, without giving a new date of publication.

The figures are usually released at about 4 pm Central European Time (1500 GMT) on Mondays.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Forrest Crellin)

