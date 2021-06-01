Commodities

EU weekly grain export, import data delayed again

The release of weekly export and import data for cereal and oilseed products in the European Union and Britain has been further delayed by a technical issue, a European Commission official said on Tuesday.

Publication is not expected before Wednesday at 1000 GMT, the official said.

The figures are usually released at about 4 pm Central European Time (1500 GMT) on Mondays.

