EU weekly grain export, import data delayed again

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - The release of weekly export and import data for cereal and oilseed products in the European Union and Britain has been further delayed by a technical issue, a European Commission official said on Tuesday.

Publication is not expected before Wednesday at 1000 GMT, the official said.

The figures are usually released at about 4 pm Central European Time (1500 GMT) on Mondays.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.