EU weekly grain export and import data delayed by website issue

Adds Commission aim to publish data on Wednesday

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - Weekly data on European Union exports and imports of cereal and oilseed products was not immediately available on Tuesday, with the European Commission citing potential access issues because of website maintenance.

The Commission said it aims to publish the report on Wednesday at 4 pm CET (1400 GMT).

The data, usually published around 4 pm CET on Tuesdays, was due to show first figures for the 2022/23 season that began on July 1.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.