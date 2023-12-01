EU watchdog seeks more data from GLP-1 drugmakers on suicidal thoughts

By Ludwig Burger and Yadarisa Shabong

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The EU's drug watchdog will request more data from makers of a class of diabetes and weight-loss drugs including Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO popular therapies Ozempic and Wegovy to further investigate suicidal thoughts in some patients taking them.

EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) will discuss the topic again at its meeting in April 2024, it added.

