EU watchdog fines S&P 1.1 million euros for premature credit ratings

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - The European Union's securities watchdog has fined S&P Global Ratings Europe 1.1 million euros ($1.19 million), it said on Friday after finding that S&P published credit ratings before the relevant securities had been issued.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) also issued a public notice for breaches of credit rating agencies regulations.

S&P can appeal against the decision, ESMA said.

($1 = 0.9234 euros)

(Reporting by Huw Jones and Andres Gonzalez Editing by David Goodman)

((andres.gonzalez@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7551 790019; Reuters Messaging: andres.gonzalez.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.