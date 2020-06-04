EU watchdog fines Scope Ratings 640,000 euros

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - The European Union's markets watchdog said on Thursday it has fined Scope Ratings 640,000 euros ($717,440) for failings in covered bond ratings.

"In both instances Scope committed the infringements negligently and failed to meet the special care expected from a credit rating agency (CRA) as a professional firm in the financial services sector," ESMA said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8921 euros)

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Andrew Heavens

