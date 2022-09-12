US Markets
ICE

EU watchdog considers measures to ease energy market strains

Contributor
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Queen Elizabeth in a pink coat and hat
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

The European Union's securities watchdog said on Monday it was "actively considering" potential measures to ease strains in energy markets where some participants face difficulties in finding enough cash to cover positions.

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The European Union's securities watchdog said on Monday it was "actively considering" potential measures to ease strains in energy markets where some participants face difficulties in finding enough cash to cover positions.

"Any regulatory measures in the financial markets need to take due account of the importance to maintain financial stability in the market, including of market infrastructure and market participants," a spokesperson for the European Securities and Markets Authority said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular