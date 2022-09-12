EU watchdog considers measures to ease energy market strains

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The European Union's securities watchdog said on Monday it was "actively considering" potential measures to ease strains in energy markets where some participants face difficulties in finding enough cash to cover positions.

"Any regulatory measures in the financial markets need to take due account of the importance to maintain financial stability in the market, including of market infrastructure and market participants," a spokesperson for the European Securities and Markets Authority said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Susan Fenton)

