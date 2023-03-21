EU watchdog calls for urgent reform of money market funds

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Reforms to tackle vulnerabilities in money market funds are urgently needed for the sector to cope better with economic shocks, a top European Union securities regulator said on Tuesday.

"The vulnerabilities that surfaced during the pandemic have demonstrated that legislative changes to enhance the resilience of the money market fund sector are needed sooner rather than later," Verena Ross, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority, told an Alfi funds industry conference in Luxembourg.

