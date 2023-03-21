EU watchdog calls for urgent reform of money market funds

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 21, 2023 — 04:56 am EDT

Written by Huw Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Reforms to tackle vulnerabilities in money market funds are urgently needed for the sector to cope better with economic shocks, a top European Union securities regulator said on Tuesday.

"The vulnerabilities that surfaced during the pandemic have demonstrated that legislative changes to enhance the resilience of the money market fund sector are needed sooner rather than later," Verena Ross, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority, told an Alfi funds industry conference in Luxembourg.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.