EU watchdog calls for ban on surveillance tool Pegasus

AMSTERDAM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's data protection watchdog called on Tuesday for a ban on the controversial spyware tool Pegasus, developed by Israeli-based NSO Group.

The EDPS said use of Pegasus might lead to an "unprecedented level of intrusiveness, able to interfere with the most intimate aspects of our daily lives."

