US Markets

EU warns Musk that Twitter faces ban over content moderation -FT

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 30, 2022 — 12:58 pm EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Union has threatened Elon Musk's Twitter with a ban unless the billionaire abides by its strict rules on content moderation, setting up a regulatory battle over the future of the social media platform, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Twitter and the EU did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.