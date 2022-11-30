EU warns Musk that Twitter faces ban over content moderation -FT

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Union has threatened Elon Musk's Twitter with a ban unless the billionaire abides by its strict rules on content moderation, setting up a regulatory battle over the future of the social media platform, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Twitter and the EU did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

