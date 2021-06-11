AZN

EU warns against using AstraZeneca shot in people with capillary leak syndrome

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday its safety committee has advised that people who have previously had capillary leak syndrome must not be vaccinated with AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria.

