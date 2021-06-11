EU warns against using AstraZeneca shot in people with capillary leak syndrome

June 11 (Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday its safety committee has advised that people who have previously had capillary leak syndrome must not be vaccinated with AstraZeneca AZN.L and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria.

