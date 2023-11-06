EU waiting for G7 proposal to impose sanctions on Russian diamonds -EU diplomat

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A senior European Union diplomat said on Monday the bloc was waiting for the Group of Seven countries (G7) to come up with "some sort of proposal" in order to impose sanctions on Russian diamonds.

The G7 has been weighing various proposals on how to track the origin of diamonds coming into Western markets.

