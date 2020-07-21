EU virus deal sends Euro to 1-1/2 year high vs dollar

US Markets

The euro on Tuesday scaled to its highest against the U.S. dollar since January 2019, after European Union countries reached an accord on a massive stimulus plan to revive their economies that have been mired in a coronvirus-induced slump.

    * EU deal cheered, although largely priced in
    * Analysts say dollar set to struggle for now
    * Commodity currencies soar as risk sentiment improves
    * Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

    Sentiment rose on the heels of the EU deal and lifted commodity currencies, which tend to benefit in
times of increased risk appetite. The Australian dollar rose to a 15-month high against the greenback, the
New Zealand currency touched a six-month peak, and the Canadian dollar advanced to its strongest level in
six weeks. 
    The EU deal - a compromise on concerns that states considered to be frugal such as the Netherlands,
Austria and Sweden, had about aid for more their more profligate neighbors - was hailed as an important
signal of unity by Europe's leaders and a foundation for economic recovery but also revealed potential
fractures that could inhibit any future deals. [nL5N2ES3GT]
    
    "It’s an important fact they finally got around to doing it, they got everybody on board with it. It’s
less than I certainly thought they would do so its effect on the euro is going to be limited," said Joseph
Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com.
    Encouraging results from several COVID-19 vaccine trials on Monday also kept sentiment buoyant and
provided an additional boost to global stock markets. [nL5N2ER4OS][nL5N2ES53V]
    In afternoon trading, the euro rose 0.69% to $1.15275, after earlier hitting $1.154, <EUR=EBS>, the
highest level since Jan. 11, 2019.
    
    Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar fell 0.64% to 95.123 <=USD>, the lowest since early
March.
    ING analysts said they are looking for "more gains to $1.20 later this year" as dollar weakness kicks
in because the recovery fund agreement is significant enough "not to prompt investors to exit their long
euro positions," particularly against the dollar, where the outlook has darkened for the rest of the year.
    The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> was last up 1.83% at US$0.7146, also lifted after the central bank
offered few surprises in minutes from last month's meeting. [AUD/]
    In a speech, Governor Philip Lowe said while he would prefer a cheaper Aussie dollar, its 27% recovery
from March lows was supported by fundamentals. [nS9N2DS024]
    The New Zealand dollar rose 1.08% to US$0.6645 <NZD=D3>.
    The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.72% to C$1.3436 per U.S. dollar <CAD=D3>.
    The dollar fell 0.45% versus the yen to 106.78 yen <JPY=EBS>.
    
========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 2:55PM (1855 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.1525        $1.1444     +0.71%         +2.82%      +1.1539     +1.1424
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        106.7700       107.2400    -0.44%         -1.92%      +107.3600   +106.6900
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     123.09         122.78      +0.25%         +0.93%      +123.1600   +122.4800
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9326         0.9387      -0.65%         -3.64%      +0.9399     +0.9322
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.2755         1.2660      +0.75%         -3.80%      +1.2767     +1.2651
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.3431         1.3533      -0.75%         +3.43%      +1.3537     +1.3424
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.7140         0.7013      +1.81%         +1.69%      +0.7143     +0.7011
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.0754         1.0745      +0.08%         -0.90%      +1.0758     +1.0723
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.9037         0.9035      +0.02%         +6.90%      +0.9050     +0.9002
 NZ               NZD=        0.6640         0.6574      +1.00%         -1.43%      +0.6647     +0.6560
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        9.0936         9.2276      -1.45%         +3.59%      +9.2325     +9.0825
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     10.4830        10.5664     -0.79%         +6.56%      +10.5796    +10.4658
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        8.8652         8.9506      -0.48%         -5.16%      +8.9808     +8.8596
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     10.2203        10.2692     -0.48%         -2.38%      +10.2813    +10.2170
 
    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Euro vs U.S. dollar    https://tmsnrt.rs/30wWQJh
Potential allocation of EU recovery fund as share of GDP    https://tmsnrt.rs/2OzVnME
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
