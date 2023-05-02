News & Insights

US Markets

EU, US warn Malaysia of national security risk in Huawei's bid for 5G role - FT

Credit: REUTERS/Matthew Childs

May 02, 2023 — 01:36 am EDT

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - The European Union and U.S. have warned Malaysia over risks to national security and foreign investment as the Southeast Asian country finalises a review of its 5G rollout that could allow Huawei to bid for a role in its telecoms infrastructure, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.