EU, US concerned about Polish law that could ban people from public office

BRUSSELS/WARSAW, May 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission and U.S. State Department have expressed concern about a new Polish law they say could effectively ban individuals deemed to have acted under Russian influence from holding public office without providing proper judicial review.

The law, which Poland's president on Monday said he would sign into law, was developed by the eurosceptic and nationalist ruling PiS party ahead of parliamentary elections due in October or November.

Poland's foreign ministry rejected the criticism, saying the law provided for "due process in a fair procedure".

Under the law, a commission investigating the 2007-2022 period will have power to ban people found to have acted under Russian influence from holding security clearance or working in roles where they would be responsible for public funds for 10 years. That would effectively disqualify them from most public offices.

Strongly criticised as unconstitutional by several judicial organisations, the law is seen by many as providing the party with a way to block top opposition politicians from taking office if the PiS is ousted.

"We have a special concern now about the situation in Poland with the creation by law of a special committee able to deprive citizens, individuals, from their right to be elected to public office," EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.

"It will be possible to do that with an administrative decision without any judicial review," Reynders said, adding that the Commission would "not hesitate to take measures, if needed."

The U.S State Department in a statement said it was concerned that the law "could be misused to interfere with Poland's free and fair elections" and block opposition politicians' candidacy without due process.

Poland's foreign ministry said the law would not limit voters' choice but would provide them with "wider access to information about matters crucial to national security."

Any party subject to the commission's decision will have the right to appeal in an administrative court, the ministry said.

Lawyers from the Helsinki Foundation of Human Rights earlier wrote in an opinion to the bill that judicial control would be "illusory" as administrative courts may only rule on procedural issues, but not on the substance of a decision.

It said the commission would have considerable discretion in applying the law, which paired with the limited judicial control provides "another argument proving that Polish legislators had violated the right to fair trial."

