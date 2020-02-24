EU-UK trade talks could start as early as next week - EU diplomat

European Union member states are expected to adopt their negotiating mandate for talks with Britain on Tuesday, paving the way to start trade talks as early as next week, a senior EU diplomat said on Monday.

"The expectation is to adopt the negotiating mandate tomorrow, which would allow us to start negotiations very soon, even as early as next week," the diplomat said.

