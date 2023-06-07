EU, UAE pledge to rally support for global renewable energy goals

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS, June 7 (Reuters) - The European Commission and the United Arab Emirates pledged on Wednesday to build support ahead of this year's COP28 climate summit for global goals to expand renewable energy, which they said would help countries shift from "unabated" fossil fuels.

In a statement agreed after a meeting of officials in Brussels, the two sides said they will work to "ensure maximum support on global 2030 targets for the tripling of renewable energy and doubling of energy efficiency."

"These targets would support the transition towards energy systems free of unabated fossil fuels," it added.

Unabated fossil fuels refers to those that do not use technology to capture the CO2 emissions produced from burning them.

The 27-country EU had been among a group of more than 80 countries that pushed at last year's COP27 U.N. climate summit for countries to agree to phase down all fossil fuels - including oil, gas and coal.

That proposal, originally made by India, was not included in the final summit deal, having been blocked by oil and gas producing nations like Saudi Arabia.

The issue is likely to re-emerge at COP28, which begins in November in Dubai. Negotiators from the nearly 200 countries that signed the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change are meeting in Bonn, Germany, this week for UN climate talks to prepare decisions for adoption at COP28 in the United Arab Emirates.

