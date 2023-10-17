EU tries to unblock France, Germany spat over industrial competition

By Julia Payne and Kate Abnett

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - European Union countries' energy ministers will attempt to defuse a stand-off between France and Germany over the future competitiveness of industrial sectors at a meeting on Tuesday, which has been holding up a deal on power market reforms.

The European Commission proposed changes to the EU's electricity market in March after cuts to Russian gas supplies sent EU power prices soaring last year. The new rules seek to protect consumers from volatile fossil fuel markets with a shift to more long-term, fixed-price contracts.

However, its progress towards law is being held up by a disagreement centred on the contents of just one article - 19b.

The article spells out how state aid can be used to support power projects. Berlin fears that France, with its vast nuclear fleet, will be able to offer fixed-price power contracts to its existing nuclear energy fleet - then spend revenues generated by these government-backed contracts on subsidising industries.

Germany, the economic engine of Europe, is on the edge of a recession after losing access to the ample supply of cheap Russian gas it received before Moscow invaded Ukraine last year. Berlin expects the economy to shrink by 0.4% this year as its industrial output continues to contract.

"Anything that creates a distortion between nuclear and renewables is not good for Europeans because it will increase the European prices," French energy minister Agnes Pannier Runacher said on Tuesday.

There should be no competition distortion if nuclear power has roughly the same cost as renewable energy, she added.

"This is about ensuring a level playing field in Europe. And this level playing field must not be undermined by special forms of energy markets," German economy minister Robert Habeck said, adding that there was still work to be done to reach a deal.

MEMBER STATES DIVIDED

The remaining member states are divided. Central and eastern European countries that have nuclear expansion ambitions of their own are backing France. Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Austria and others are behind Germany.

"Let's not forget that we are 27, and the European Union is not restricted to a union of France and Germany," Belgian energy minister Tinne Van der Straeten said.

"I count on their appetite for compromise," she added.

Both sides have tabled multiple options since June. Spain, which holds the EU presidency until the year-end, has tried to find a compromise and at one point suggested axing article 19b entirely.

"I hope to have a majority of 27," said Spanish energy minister Teresa Ribera, who will chair Tuesday's talks and said she was hopeful for a deal.

Ministers will discuss the latest draft compromise,seen by Reuters, in which Spain amended the proposal "to focus its scope on direct price support schemes for investments in new power-generating facilities" making France's existing nuclear fleet ineligible.

Failure to pass this part of the reform would not ban France and other countries from offering CfDs to existing power plants. But it could make them harder to use, and subject to winning approval from Brussels under EU state aid rules.

(Reporting by Julia Payne and Kate Abnett; additional reporting by Markus Wacket; editing by Christina Fincher and Deborah Kyvrikosaios)

